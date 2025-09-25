TD Private Client Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 1,241.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.5%

COF opened at $224.14 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $232.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.95, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.