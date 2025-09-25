Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $84.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $269.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.62. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $86.65.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

