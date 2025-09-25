BostonPremier Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

BostonPremier Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $736,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $160.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.42 and a 200-day moving average of $130.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $186.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,198 shares of company stock worth $44,183,576. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.