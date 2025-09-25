iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Stock Holdings Decreased by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,338 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 4.9% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

IVW opened at $119.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.99. The company has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $121.77.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

