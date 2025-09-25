Cora Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 0.7% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $331,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,503,000 after acquiring an additional 43,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $58.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.442 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

