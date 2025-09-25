McAdam LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. McAdam LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $25,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $209.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.