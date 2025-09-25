Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 27,219 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Avaii Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,219 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.8% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. BostonPremier Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. BostonPremier Wealth LLC now owns 248,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.04 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.