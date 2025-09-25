Floyd Financial Group LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Floyd Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 2.2% of Floyd Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Floyd Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $281.08 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $286.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.