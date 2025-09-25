Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Seven Post Investment Office LP

Seven Post Investment Office LP cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $609.50 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $615.26. The stock has a market cap of $732.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $591.64 and a 200-day moving average of $550.70.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

