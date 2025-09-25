LeConte Wealth Management LLC Invests $245,000 in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

LeConte Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CocaCola by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,200,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 52.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383,870 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,561 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 21,236,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth $1,508,657,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
CocaCola Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.13.
CocaCola Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.
Insider Transactions at CocaCola
In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.
CocaCola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
