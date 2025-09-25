LeConte Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

LeConte Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 57.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 120.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,098,000 after acquiring an additional 199,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 25,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,221.72. This represents a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.94.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE PG opened at $152.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $356.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.91. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

