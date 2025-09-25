TigerOak Management L.L.C. Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

TigerOak Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of NIKE by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of NIKE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.46.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

