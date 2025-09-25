Kennedy Investment Group Sells 141 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Kennedy Investment Group lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 22.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in Blackstone by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 64,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank raised Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $104,478,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone bought 2,538,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $64,999,998.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,506,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,234,012.49. This trade represents a 51.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,727,877 shares of company stock worth $95,046,625 and have sold 16,871,634 shares worth $135,328,376. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $178.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.30.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 110.75%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

