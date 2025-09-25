327 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. $WM Bought by Maseco LLP

Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,233,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Waste Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,709,000 after purchasing an additional 70,907 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 26.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000,000 after purchasing an additional 709,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,108,000 after purchasing an additional 36,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,137,000 after buying an additional 29,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.17.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $219.48 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The company has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.96%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

