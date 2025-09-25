Blackstone Inc. $BX Stake Lifted by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $104,478,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone bought 2,538,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $64,999,998.31. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,506,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,234,012.49. This trade represents a 51.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,727,877 shares of company stock worth $95,046,625 and sold 16,871,634 shares worth $135,328,376. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 3.6%

NYSE:BX opened at $178.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.30.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 110.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Saturday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Dbs Bank raised Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.