Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 19,872 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $44,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $255,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 79.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $476.33 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $272.67 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $443.62 and a 200-day moving average of $432.52. The company has a market capitalization of $119.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.27, a P/E/G ratio of 113.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total transaction of $8,817,469.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,115,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,959,138.21. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at $315,335,433.52. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,066 shares of company stock valued at $60,934,078 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. Stephens raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.07.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

