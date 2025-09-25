iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Purchased by Sylvest Advisors LLC

Sylvest Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Sylvest Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sylvest Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after buying an additional 25,106 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 285,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.34 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.35.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.