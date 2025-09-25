iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Purchased by Sylvest Advisors LLC

Sylvest Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Sylvest Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sylvest Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after buying an additional 25,106 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 285,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.34 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.35.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Cybersecurity Market Set to Double: This ETF Offers Exposure
- What is a Dividend King?
- Downgraded But Not Done: 3 Stocks Ready for a Market Comeback
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Solana Beat BTC and ETH in Q3: These 3 Stocks Saw It Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.