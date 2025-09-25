Exeter Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Exeter Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 161.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $486.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $447.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.49. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $113.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

