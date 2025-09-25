Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Bought by Sylvest Advisors LLC

Sylvest Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Sylvest Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Arete Research raised shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.19.
Comcast Stock Performance
CMCSA opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
