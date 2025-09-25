Exeter Financial LLC Sells 620 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Exeter Financial LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 2.1% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LeConte Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 45.9% in the second quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. FMA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Herbst Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $708,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.6%

IBM stock opened at $267.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $296.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.55.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.