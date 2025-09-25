Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 4,607 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Kennedy Investment Group raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $163.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

