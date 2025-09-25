Motive Wealth Advisors Buys 166 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in RTX were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $1,288,000. LBP AM SA increased its holdings in RTX by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,741,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $161.59 on Thursday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $163.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $216.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.18.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.87.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

