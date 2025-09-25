Motive Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 2,177 Amphenol Corporation $APH

Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 22,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,449,840. This trade represents a 56.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $22,069,214.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,498.85. This represents a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.15.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $123.27 on Thursday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $126.06. The company has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.13 and its 200-day moving average is $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

