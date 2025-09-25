Maridea Wealth Management LLC Sells 23,962 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Maridea Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,962 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 384.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.71 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $91.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

