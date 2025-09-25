Fiserv, Inc. $FI Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,141 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,079,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,059,063,000 after buying an additional 535,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,390,793,000 after buying an additional 6,691,703 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,284,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,451,000 after buying an additional 253,544 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,722,584,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,724,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,178,000 after purchasing an additional 287,420 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $130.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.22 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FI

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.