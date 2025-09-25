MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,552 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 2.0% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $70,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156,382 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $620,415,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13,891.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,550,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,070 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,083,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 422.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,261 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $113.67 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.83 and a fifty-two week high of $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $548,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,880.80. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total transaction of $1,136,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 595,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,692,231.75. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,390,030 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

