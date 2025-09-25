Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,669 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $2,039,196,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 30,456.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,801,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,020,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,147 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $467,944,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,744.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $488,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,592,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,942 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $245.85 on Thursday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $234.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.14.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.19, for a total transaction of $558,427.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,332,806.49. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,402,583 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Salesforce from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.58.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

