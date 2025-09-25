Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.51 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 7190905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

