Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,655 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 198,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $223,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $34.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.