SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 345,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,845 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 4.1% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $32,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $103.82 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $105.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.93.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

