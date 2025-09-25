Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $420,000 Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Total Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU opened at $45.44 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

