Signet Financial Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $878,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $695,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $202.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.00. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $204.02.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

