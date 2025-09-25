Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Receives $50.61 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.9211.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th.

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $233,000. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 64.0% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 7,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $51.67 on Thursday. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average is $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

