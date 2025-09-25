Regatta Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 246,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,891 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $278,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $86.52 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.23 and a 200 day moving average of $81.34.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

