Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 414 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $22,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $2,620,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of TJX opened at $140.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.97 and its 200 day moving average is $127.95. The company has a market capitalization of $156.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.22 and a 12-month high of $145.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.58.

Read Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.