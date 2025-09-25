Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $44,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%
VCSH opened at $79.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $80.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.08.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Cybersecurity Market Set to Double: This ETF Offers Exposure
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Downgraded But Not Done: 3 Stocks Ready for a Market Comeback
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Solana Beat BTC and ETH in Q3: These 3 Stocks Saw It Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.