Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,634 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 73,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $72.97 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
