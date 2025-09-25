Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 580 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in Accenture by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,387.05. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $239.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $234.10 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.60.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.