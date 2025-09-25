Atmos Advisory LLC Has $12.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Atmos Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 8.1% of Atmos Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Atmos Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8%

VB stock opened at $255.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.97 and a 200 day moving average of $233.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.