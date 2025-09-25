BostonPremier Wealth LLC Sells 259 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

BostonPremier Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 0.4% of BostonPremier Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. BostonPremier Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after buying an additional 3,352,591 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $130,668,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,846,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,219,000 after purchasing an additional 568,565 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 400.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 538,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,436,000 after purchasing an additional 430,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,347,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $94.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.68.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

