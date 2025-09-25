Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.7% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.28 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.