Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.7% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.28 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
