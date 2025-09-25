Perennial Advisors LLC Has $13.12 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Perennial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.4% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $343.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.69 and a 200-day moving average of $305.68. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $236.13 and a twelve month high of $348.75.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

