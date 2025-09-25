Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,290 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $119.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $121.77.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

