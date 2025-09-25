Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 138 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $84.18 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $86.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.97.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

