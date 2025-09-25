Floyd Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Floyd Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Floyd Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of PG opened at $152.35 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.91. The firm has a market cap of $356.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,007.34. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.94.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

