BigSur Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,291 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,402 shares of company stock worth $2,273,407 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of MCD opened at $304.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

