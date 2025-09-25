BigSur Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,052 NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,896,000 after buying an additional 6,352,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,200,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,438 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,456.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,458,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,697,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,193 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho set a $78.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. HSBC lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $73.78 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,523 shares of company stock worth $1,476,245. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

