Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 707 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,755 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 260,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after buying an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 446,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,777,000 after buying an additional 111,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Shares of SBUX opened at $84.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.27. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

