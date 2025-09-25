Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,937 Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at $2,556,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.9% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.5% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 11,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. UBS Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $128.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.41. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.18 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.53%.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

