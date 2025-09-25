iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Stock Position Trimmed by LeConte Wealth Management LLC

LeConte Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,022 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of LeConte Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LeConte Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.00. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

